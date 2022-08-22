3,000 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
