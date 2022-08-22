32,937 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242,267 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,607,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

