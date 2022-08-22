329,832 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 329,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

