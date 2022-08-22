36,952 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.00 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

