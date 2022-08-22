3M (NYSE:MMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 360,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,309,728 shares.The stock last traded at $141.11 and had previously closed at $145.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

3M Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 3M by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $267,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

