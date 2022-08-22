4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $332,718.00 and approximately $1,205.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

