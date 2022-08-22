5,674 Shares in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Monday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

