575 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,648,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,814 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $5.59 on Monday, hitting $331.45. 106,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day moving average is $330.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

