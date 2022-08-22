8,000 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares in the company, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,688 shares of company stock worth $35,653,162 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

ZI stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,524. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

