8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 19,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,932,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $557.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $126,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $126,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,401 shares of company stock valued at $711,091 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.