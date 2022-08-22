986,729 Shares in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 986,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 18.88% of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of ALOR opened at $10.02 on Monday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

