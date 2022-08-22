9,932 Shares in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JMACU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

