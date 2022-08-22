Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 164 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,621,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,359,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,598 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $174.74 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.