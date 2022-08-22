Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $34.69 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.