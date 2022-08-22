Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 340 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

