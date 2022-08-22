Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 440 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Company Profile

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $122.48 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

