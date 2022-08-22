AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of -1.12.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 108.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 121,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $851,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $7,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

