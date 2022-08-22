Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $229,614.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00128992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080746 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

