Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,293 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.30% of Accretion Acquisition worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENER. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $15,717,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,403,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENER opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

