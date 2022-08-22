Adam Paul Spittler Purchases 5,500 Shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Stock

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) CFO Adam Paul Spittler purchased 5,500 shares of QualTek Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $24,352.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Paul Spittler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Adam Paul Spittler purchased 7,250 shares of QualTek Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,875.00.

QualTek Services Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of QTEK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45. QualTek Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of QualTek Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on QualTek Services to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

QualTek Services Company Profile



QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

