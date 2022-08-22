Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.91

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 123571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

