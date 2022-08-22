Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 479,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Insider Activity

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

