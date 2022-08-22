adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($193.88) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €173.00 ($176.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

adidas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of adidas stock traded down €1.92 ($1.96) on Monday, reaching €165.60 ($168.98). The stock had a trading volume of 570,552 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.46. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

