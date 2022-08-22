Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 5.5%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.57. 4,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,014,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.71.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

