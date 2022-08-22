Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 3.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 572,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,589,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 198.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,363,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,128,000 after purchasing an additional 273,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 584,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,902,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 483,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,896,688. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

