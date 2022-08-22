Aegis Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $15.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Aegis from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.94.
DarioHealth Price Performance
NASDAQ DRIO opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $112.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $19.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.
