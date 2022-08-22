Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AFMD stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.33. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

