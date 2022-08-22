Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 26,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,541,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $809.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agenus by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 133,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

