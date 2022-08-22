Alchemist (MIST) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00013597 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $195,996.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

