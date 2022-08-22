Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $408,858.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Aleph.im has a market cap of $64.03 million and $408,858.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

