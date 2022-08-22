Alitas (ALT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $278,631.00

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Alitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alitas has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and approximately $278,631.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alitas has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alitas

Alitas (ALT) is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

