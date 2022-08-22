Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.47. Altus Power shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,187 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

