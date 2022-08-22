Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.47. Altus Power shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,187 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
