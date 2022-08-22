Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.77. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Aluminum Co. of China Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aluminum Co. of China

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth about $182,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

