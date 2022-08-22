AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded down $9.25 on Monday, reaching $569.28. 928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,742. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $447.92 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.42.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

