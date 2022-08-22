Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

  • 8/15/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
  • 8/10/2022 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $190.00 to $182.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/5/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $236.00.
  • 7/15/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/24/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.44. 33,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,007. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.