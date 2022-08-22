Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $166.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

About Amtech Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

