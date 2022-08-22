Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Amtech Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASYS opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $166.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
Featured Stories
