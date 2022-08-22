Analog Devices (ADI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/19/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $165.00.
- 7/15/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $167.00.
- 6/29/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
Analog Devices Stock Performance
Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
