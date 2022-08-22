Analog Devices (ADI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $165.00.

7/15/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $167.00.

6/29/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.