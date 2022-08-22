Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $28.33

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 147.1% in the first quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 101.1% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 932,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 469,042 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.57%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.