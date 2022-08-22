Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 2,262

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,262 ($27.33).

A number of analysts have commented on HIK shares. Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,438.50 ($17.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,625.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,813.62. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,424 ($17.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,625 ($31.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

