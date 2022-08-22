Analysts Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) PT at $74.00

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.