Analysts Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Price Target at GBX 870.50

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 870.50 ($10.52).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSON shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($8.97) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Pearson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 873.80 ($10.56) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 799.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 755.06. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,442.22. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 901 ($10.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

