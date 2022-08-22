Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$56.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

TSU has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$38.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.25.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

