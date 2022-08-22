Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/9/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $410.00.

8/1/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $394.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $384.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $406.00.

7/5/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $392.00.

7/1/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $450.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MLM traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.30. 460,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,729. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Martin Marietta Materials Inc alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.