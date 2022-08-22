Analyzing New Found Gold (NFGC) & Its Peers

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare New Found Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Found Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold Competitors 539 2910 3697 78 2.46

Earnings & Valuation

New Found Gold currently has a consensus target price of 10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.50%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 74.46%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares New Found Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A -$40.41 million -8.52 New Found Gold Competitors $1.50 billion $114.85 million -4.13

New Found Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34% New Found Gold Competitors -130.71% -8.81% -0.82%

Summary

New Found Gold rivals beat New Found Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

