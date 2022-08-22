Analyzing SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paycor HCM and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 4 6 0 2.60 SecureWorks 3 3 0 0 1.50

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $33.46, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.30%. Given SecureWorks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million 15.11 -$96.92 million ($0.80) -38.10 SecureWorks $535.21 million 1.58 -$39.79 million ($0.66) -15.12

This table compares Paycor HCM and SecureWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SecureWorks has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SecureWorks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -31.65% -1.89% -0.79% SecureWorks -10.64% -4.66% -3.08%

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

