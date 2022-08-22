Analyzing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) & Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.32 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -58.52 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

90.5% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -4.22, meaning that its share price is 522% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunrun and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Summary

Sunrun beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

