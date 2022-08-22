AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on September 8th

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.02.
About AngloGold Ashanti
Featured Stories
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.