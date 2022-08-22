API3 (API3) Price Reaches $1.83 on Top Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. API3 has a market capitalization of $103.35 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00008681 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,055.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003731 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00081229 BTC.

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

