AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) is Long Walk Management LP’s Largest Position

Long Walk Management LP lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. AppFolio makes up approximately 30.6% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $39,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AppFolio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock worth $5,875,523. 22.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

