Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 6,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 238,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $63,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.